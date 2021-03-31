Lachine residents will have access to discounted microchipping services for dogs being offered at three temporary pop-up clinics in April.
The clinics will operate under the supervision of veterinarians Ludivine Lionnet and Mélanie Cukierman.
The service is being offered as part of an awareness campaign organized by the city on the importance of registering and properly identifying pets.
Microchipping for all dogs over six months of age is mandatory in the City of Montreal.
“With this campaign, we want pet owners to enjoy quality services, while ensuring the safety of Lachine citizens, in compliance with municipal regulations,” Michèle Flannery, councillor responsible for animal issues said in a statement
A microchip is an electronic device measuring the size of a grain of rice which is inserted under dogs’ skin. The device contains a permanent identification number that allows owners to track lost pets.
The temporary clinics will be be set up at the Old Brewery on St. Joseph Boulevard on April 11, the Martin-Lapointe Arena on Maple Street on April 18 and at the Pierre Morin Arena on St. Anthony St. on April 25.
