Dignity of student athletes compromised at St. Laurent school: report

A Quebec government investigation into allegations of sexual assault of female students by three basketball coaches at St. Laurent High School found that the dignity of "several athletes was compromised" and that a "particularly low level of organizational trust was also found in this school."
The Education ministry acknowledged receipt of the report regarding the school, which is part of the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Service Centre, and promised to follow up. The investigation into the "administration, organization and operation" of the school, "particularly with regard to the management of situations involving any behaviour that could reasonably raise fears for the physical or psychological safety of students," began Feb. 8.
"This administrative investigation, initiated under section 478.3 of the Education Act, aimed to establish a picture of the situation and to determine the actions to be taken, if necessary, with the criminal aspect being assumed by the police," a ministry press release says. "It was carried out at the same time as the inquiry into the Fédération de basketball du Québec, launched under the Act respecting safety in sports."
The statement adds that the investigation "made it possible to identify major shortcomings in terms of supervision and controls related to the basketball program at St. Laurent High School."
Recommendations included:
• "Improve controls over sports programs at Saint-Laurent High School."
• "Mandate an independent external firm to carry out an intervention regarding the climate and incivility at the [school] and report on it to the Ministry."
• "Appoint an independent accounting firm to conduct a financial audit of sports programs and report to the department."
• "Make bystander intervention training mandatory in schools and raise awareness of the bystander effect."
• "Equip the School Service Centre and sports federations to change the culture of sports programs and prioritize respect for the dignity of athletes."
• 'Ensure the continued development of athletic excellence at St. Laurent High School and the support of athletes.
"The government undertakes to act on the recommendations and to monitor their application in the network," the ministry statement says. "No additional comments will be issued so as not to harm the ongoing criminal investigation and to promote healing in the community. Anyone who has been a victim or witness to reprehensible acts of a sexual nature is invited to communicate directly with the investigators of the Sexual Assault Section by telephone at 514 280-8502 or to go to their local police station. Any other person who wishes to share information, anonymously and confidentially, can do so by contacting Info-Crime Montréal by phone at 514 393-1133 or by using the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website."
The Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Service Centre issued a response, saying it will implement the government's recommendations and "we will spare no effort to ensure that it meets expectations and reflects the values of respect and dignity." The service centre added that some recommendations have already been implemented, and it is confident the management team at the school will make the necessary changes.
"The safety and well-being of our students and staff will always remain our top priorities."
