While very few attendees noticed them, there were four pieces of paper at the registration desk June 5 for Hydro-Québec's information meeting at Côte St. Luc's Aquatic and Community Centre regarding the upgrading of its electricity infrastructure.
The larger two pieces of paper were in French, the slightly smaller ones were in English. Both laid out the rules of Bill 96 that took effect June 1, that to get service from a provincial agency in a language other than French, "if you are covered by one of the exceptions under the Charter of the French language, you are asked to specify if you wish to receive public services in the language other than French. A supporting document is not currently required if you declare on your honour that you qualify for services in a language other than French." Those qualified to get services in English include "historic anglophones," indigenous peoples, immigrants who have been in Quebec less than six months and others.
(CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told a press conference regarding a lawsuit against aspects of Bill 96 that Hydro officials at the consultation were "only allowed to speak French, so Councillor Steven Erdelyi asked for the information in advance and provided simultaneous translation in English." Still, some questions were answered by Hydro officials in English.)
Since the meeting was conducted in both languages, with English translation from French information by Hydro officials mostly provided by CSL councillor Steven Erdelyi, and questions were answered in English as well as French, we wondered if Hydro-Québec was abiding by the new Bill 96 rules.
Ouali Fodil, Hydro's councillor for regional affairs, said the utility was required by law to place the notice on the registration table.
"Even for a public meeting?" we asked.
"We have to do that, that's what we were asked to do, exactly like the City of Montreal," Fodil said.
We pointed out that the rule is being widely ridiculed, and now it was being invoked at a public meeting.
"I'm not qualified to comment on this law, I'm sorry," Fodil responded.
We then approached several councillors in attendance at the meeting. Councillor Mike Cohen referred us to CSL's "language czar" Erdelyi.
"I didn't see the papers," Erdelyi said. We then showed it to him.
"I will say that the City of Côte St. Luc, along with 22 other bilingual municipalities across the province of Quebec, will be launching a lawsuit against several clauses of Bill 96," Erdelyi said.
Including the new attestation rule to get services from provincial agencies in English?
"I believe so," Erdelyi said. "We need to make sure we continue to fight against Bill 96 on multiple levels."
We then informed Councillor Dida Berku of the notification at the registration desk, which she looked at. We wondered if immigrants at the meeting who have been in the province for more than six months were qualified to hear English content and be responded to in English, and sit on the side of the room with the English-language Powerpoint.
Berku laughed.
"It's a serious question," we insisted.
"Shall we segregate the seating according to language qualifications?" we asked.
"I don't know what to tell you," Berku said.
During the meeting, we noted that no one was orally asked by Hydro officials to attest in good faith to their qualification to hear the presentation in English and to receive responses in that language.
Seeking clarification as to whether Bill 96 was being respected, we approached Hydro's Marie-Claude Durand, who responded to several questions in English.
"They signed in at the desk," she explained. "There's a sheet at the front desk where they indicated whether they wanted to be answered in English or French, in good faith."
Did they not have to attest in good faith to, specifically, being a historic anglophone, an indigenous person or an immigrant who was in Quebec less than six months?
"We figured if they indicated that they wanted us to answer in English, they would qualify as people who went to school in English, and another provision is if they were clients of Hydro-Québec before May of 2021."
Seeking further clarification, we returned to Fodil, who told us that attendees filled out a form saying they wanted to be responded to in English or French, and to receive more information about the Hydro infrastructure project in their desired language.
What did they have to fill out on the form, we asked. We were shown the form, which revealed that attendees wrote their name, address, e-mail address and the desired language of response.
They didn't have to write, in good faith, that they qualified as one of the exceptions to receiving service in a language other than French?
"We trust them," Fodil said.
