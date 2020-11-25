Diabetes awareness comes full circle for Montreal mother

For Michaëlla Etienne, this year’s Diabetes Awareness Month has come full circle.
The campaign to raise awareness about diabetes management and classic symptoms like frequent urination, weight change, fruity urine smell and unusual thirst, is what changed the life of the Montreal woman and her family four years ago.
Her then-2-year-old daughter Annie was diagnosed a week after Diabetes Awareness Month. She was wetting her bed though potty trained, had an unquenchable thirst, was lethargic and losing weight. It took four pediatric consults, “but in the back of my head were those symptoms for Type 1 diabetes I heard about – something rang true.” After blood work she got the call: Annie’s sugar levels were astronomically high, and she was headed for the ER with life-threatening diabetic ketoacidosis.
In Type 1 diabetes patients, the pancreas does not produce insulin to help control blood glucose levels (sugar). About 10 percent of the 5 million Canadians living with diabetes have Type 1, which generally develops in childhood or adolescence, but can also evolve in adulthood.
There is no cure. Treatment focuses on managing sugar levels with insulin, diet and lifestyle to prevent complications, and requires multiple daily blood glucose tests. For most, that means many finger sticks, but for kids says Etienne, it means testing before meals and snacks, before, during and after exercising, recesses and more. It could be a dozen a day, leaving “little room for being a child.”
Most patients’ lives revolve around regular monitoring of sugar levels, and for a small child not always within arm’s reach of the parent, it is harrowing: levels can spike or drop dramatically with fatal results, even as they sleep.
But there’s a better way and it’s a no-brainer says Etienne, who in 2018 founded the Association of Parents of Children with Diabetes. “Continuous glucose monitor,” a small device attached to the body to regularly monitor blood sugar levels, the data and alarms transmitted via Bluetooth to caregivers and parents, a particular boon for baby boomers with aging parents. Every few minutes the device sends a blood sugar reading with predictive analysis, rate of speed of highs and lows, alarms, and can be seen remotely by parents and caregivers.
“The costs are known, the complications are known, this is not an orphan chronic disease,” she says. “If governments want to save the health care system, then think about a nurse who has to put on extra PPE every time she does a blood check… This is the technology; this is the tool.”
But it’s expensive, about $4800 a year. Apart from the massive intrusion of daily life, traditional finger stick strips also have a cost, and Quebec’s public health plan (RAMQ) only covers up to 8 per day. The irony of the system’s short-sightedness is that if you exceed 10 finger blood tests, you’ve already matched the cost of the more sophisticated monitor, which provides a whole gamut of proven, additional and life-saving benefits.
The government’s own Institut national d’excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) issued a report detailing unanimous support for the device’s therapeutic value in February. With a recent cabinet shuffle, COVID pandemic and shifting files and priorities, the wait is agonizing. “With that report issued,” says the mother of four and full-time caregiver who has met twice with health ministry officials, “if you are not acting on it, then in my view you are negligent.”
She could be right: Along with awareness of symptoms, the information you need is right at your fingertips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.