Developer SAJO has launched a web site to explain its plans to build a residential project at 1000 Lucerne, the site of the former Beth El synagogue.
“We are looking to bring new vitality to the neighbourhood by welcoming first-time home buyers and young families to the Town of Mount Royal” said property owner Mario Guerrera of the parent company of SAJO. As presented to council last April, the company is planning to demolish the synagogue, build a 55-unit residential project and transfer a 12,000 sq. ft. park to the town.
The property was purchased three years ago and developers say they were making progress in terms of discussions with the town and its neighbours. The developer says a 2021 traffic analysis shows that the project has a positive impact on reducing vehicular flows in the area and that the site, which has been vacant since November 2019 is now “attracting a criminal element,” lacks green integration, and that surface parking is a visual detraction.
“There was a pre-consultation meeting with neighbours in August 2021, and we immediately addressed issues that were raised and filed our responses with municipal officials. These answers, in fact, are incorporated into the information on our web site.” Now that the new city council has been in place for one year and discussions about a possible new French school in the area have come to an end, he continued, “we are keen to move ahead with the approval process.”
Asked to comment on the town’s next step regarding approval (or not) of the plan, and if it will be coming up for a vote, TMR’s official response was: “There are no new developments in this file at this time.”
The link to the web site is www.1000lucernevmr.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.