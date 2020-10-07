Developer to create mixed-use project on MoWest library site

Montreal West council accepted a “duly completed offer” of $1.9 million plus taxes from a developer for the lot that includes the town’s library on Westminster, which will result in the building of a residential/commercial/institutional project called The Easton, the town announced.
“This redevelopment project represents a shared desire for the town and Guerrera Tedeschi Investments Inc., the developer, to contribute to the growth and development of our community,” stated Mayor Beny Masella.
During the Sept. 29 councill meeting, Masella further explained that the developer will “erect a three-storey with mezzanine building that contain 24 condo units.
“As well, the ground floor will also contain two commercial units, one which will be the home of our Adult Library. Very exciting news — we will have a modern new home for our library, we have increased the variety of our housing stock, we are increasing our tax base and we are hoping this project will act as a catalyst to stimulate the commercial artery. I need to congratulate Me. Raffaelle DiStasio who has worked with the developer, with the Library board and with Council to allow us to reach this point.”
The town’s announcement says The Easton will “increase population density.
“The number and various sizes of the proposed residential condominium units will meet the needs of a variety of future residents, including seniors and new families. This is in response to our strategic vision and to various public consultation exercises conducted by the town and its partners over the last few years, such as the Age-Friendly accreditation and the adoption of the town’s Strategic Financial Plan.”
The project will involve the “demolition of the existing library building; relocation of water and sewer pipes; and construction of a building incorporating three floors and a mezzanine and indoor parking.”
The announcement adds that the redevelopment project will allow the town to:
• “Respond to the need to increase and diversify the housing stock available on its territory.”
• “Welcome new families.”
• “Put forward an architectural vision that will ultimately influence the look of Westminster Avenue and highlight the importance of Montreal West’s heritage.”
• “Expand the commercial and/or institutional offer on the main street of the downtown core;
• “Maximize the tax base of the site.”
• “Promote sustainable building methods.”
Despite the magnitude of the announcement, there were no questions about the project in the Sept. 29 council meeting’s second question period, possibly because people were watching the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden.
