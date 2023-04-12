“Montreal is devastated....” those three words last Thursday by Economy and Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon pretty much summed up the disaster that was, and that for some is still ongoing. This wasn’t the Ice Storm of 1998 which resulted from hundreds of large disasters particularly the collapse of massive Hydro towers into wrecked metal hulks looking like dinosaurs with their necks snapped and their heads hanging.
This was the storm of thousands of small disasters where ice-laden trees and their branches collapsed onto cars, streets and particularly above-ground Hydro lines that snapped like kindling plunging us into darkness. At times it seemed like the death of a thousand cuts.
The numbers alone were staggering. At the worst of it some 1.2 million Hydro customers were in the dark. Sixty per cent of them in Montreal. No communications, food rotting, streets impassable, homes and cars wrecked, basements and garages flooded. Environment Canada had predicted 20 millimetres of freezing rain. In fact the city got hit with 37 millimetres in a short span of eight hours. The orange colours of the Hydro maps online showing affected areas seemed like locusts spreading through the land.
In 1998 Quebec called it “a storm event that happens once a century.” Well, just 25 years later it happened again. Dramatic weather is the reality of life here. Questions were raised everywhere as to why this jurisdiction has so much less underground electric cables than others with less inclement weather. It will now become again a major policy issue.
Another will be manpower. Many of the areas we serve were the last to have electricity restored and as of this writing thousands are still in the dark. The government stated that it didn’t need more workers. because it would affect “efficiency.” It rejected offers of help from neighbouring provinces. Yet the reason Hydro gave for certain problem areas like the West Island not being restored quicker was that even though the power breaks were small, there were very many of them because there was so much land and so many trees. Questions were raised that if this was the reason, then it was logical to have more workers out not less to achieve “efficiency.”
At one point over the weekend when by Hydro’s figures some 80% of central and east Montreal had its power restored, municipalities in the West Island particularly Pierrefonds-Roxboro, DDO, Kirkland, Beaconsfield and Pointe-Claire were still some 50-60% in the dark. Four and five days after the storm hit.
Images were stark and telling. All major school,boards shut down. Victoria Bridge was completely closed and the Champlain saw partial closures. 911 was swamped with calls. Some flights at Trudeau Airport were cancelled or delayed. Many Easter dinners and family reunions were cancelled as the effects lasted through the weekend. Passover seders held in candlelight — where possible — since the storm began on the cusp of that Jewish holiday. Early estimates from the city that some 300 trees were downed by the weight of the ice soon skyrocketed.
If there was one heartening takeaway from this past week it was community response. Municipalities and residents banded together to open arenas and civic buildings from one end of the island to the other as warming shelters, sleeping quarters, charging stations and some even offered warm shower facilities. When staying open until 10 or 11 pm proved insufficient for the demand, many stayed open for 24 hours. But most of all, they were places where good neighbourliness reigned and where each could draw strength and comfort from each other. Disasters sometimes tend to bring out the best in us. A helping hand is not a handout. That’s a lesson many expressed hope that we all keep as things return to normal.
