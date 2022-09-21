The architectural design for the new Montreal Holocaust Museum, to be located at 3535 St. Laurent near Prince Arthur, was revealed last week during an event at the Gelber Centre.
Many attended, including Israel Consul-General Paul Hirschson and Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather. Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez presented a video message. The event also included a detailed presentation by the architects and academics involved as advisors, including University of Waterloo Architecture Professor Robert Jan van Pelt and Sherry Simon, Distinguished University Research Professor at Concordia University.
Construction of the new centre is set to begin in the fall of 2023 and is expected to open to the public in 2025. The designs, created by KPMB Architects and Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker Architecture, were chosen following an international architectural competition.
An MHM statement says that “based on the pillars of memory, education, and community, the striking new building will contain multiple exhibition spaces, classrooms, an auditorium, a memorial garden, and a dedicated survivor testimony room.”
The museum is moving from its current Côte Ste. Catherine location in Côte des Neiges “in response to growing demand for its educational programs about the Holocaust, genocide, and human rights. Facing a rise of racism, antisemitism, and discrimination, the new MHM will have a broader impact in galvanizing communities throughout Quebec and Canada to fight all forms of hatred and persecution.”
During the event, it was announced that the MHM’s Museum’s Give Voice fundraising campaign “raised $85 million of the $90 million project with generous contributions from Heritage Canada ($20 million), the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec ($20 million), the City of Montreal ($1.5 million), the Azrieli Foundation ($15 million) and numerous private donors. The public is encouraged to contribute to the campaign and join their voices to the museum’s.”
“We are delighted to share the designs of our new museum which will be an important space of learning, action, and coming together,” stated Daniel Amar, Executive Director of the MHM. “The brilliant design succeeded in creating a space of powerful architecture that remains respectful and sensitive to the difficult history of the Holocaust and its human rights legacy that will be transmitted within its walls. While we eagerly await our opening on Blvd. St-Laurent, we invite everyone to get involved today and Give Voice to help support their new Montreal Holocaust Museum.”
MHM president Richard Schnurbach thanked donors and told last week’s event that the museum “brought to life the dream of an expanded downtown Montreal Holocaust Museum.
“If you are present this evening, it’s because you understand the remarkable and change making power of Holocaust education. You know the impact of survivor testimonies, Holocaust artifacts and exhibition tours. You recognize that learning about the Shoah empowers and inspires us all to build a world free of hatred, persecution and genocide.”
Stephanie Azrieli, accompanied by daughter Sharon Azrieli, pointed out that her late husband David was a Holocaust survivor and fought in Israel’s War of Independence.
“When he created the Azrieli Foundation in 1989, his philanthropic mission was to give back,” Stephanie Azrieli said. “Part of that mission was to ensure that the Holocaust would never be forgotten. To that end, he created the Holocaust Survivor Memoirs Program....The MHM’s aim is to continue to provide high quality education while always remembering those who experienced the Holocaust, and in doing this, this museum will contribute to safeguarding the liberty we all enjoy in Canada.”
The Suburban asked Sarah Fogg, head of marketing and communications and public relations at the MHM, about what appeared to be a lack of English on the artist’s renditions of the new building. She assured us what was presented were only mock-ups and that English content will indeed be on the new building.
