Just days after the Plante administration announced its readiness to help housing vulnerable Montrealers on moving day, the opposition is launching an appeal for the rapid construction of social housing units.
Parc-Extension councillor Mary Deros, Darlington’s Stéphanie Valenzuela and Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz want three social housing projects promised by the administration to be built in their respective districts, saying “more than 180 units are currently on ice as a result of changes in priority at the Service de l’Habitation.”
In Snowdon and Darlington, the 121 units slated for the former Armstrong factory and some 30 at 2520 Bates dedicated to people with special needs, have also been slow to materialize. In the latter case, notably, ground-breaking was expected in the spring of 2021. “I find it hard to see how the administration can promise to build 60,000 units of affordable housing when they’re having trouble delivering units they promised almost four years ago. We have to review our methods, especially in terms of financial arrangements, otherwise we’ll find ourselves stuck like we are now in a situation where everyone’s passing the buck,” said opposition housing critic Moroz. “We're talking about more than 150 units in the most densely populated borough, where more than 2,400 households are on the waiting list for social housing," added Valenzuela.
In Parc-Extension, the building at 8600-8618 de l'Épée was acquired by the city in 2019 for $1.8 million. About 30 social and community housing units were to be developed in collaboration with the Brick by Brick non-profit organization, the project approved by the planning committee and demolition greenlighted, but nothing is moving. “I’m extremely disappointed for the families of Parc-Extension who have been waiting for these units for three years” said Deros. “I don't understand why the funding isn’t there in a neighbourhood that’s in dire need of social housing and where the latest social housing project dates back to 2015.”
The Ensemble Montréal councillors have requested a meeting with the city's housing department to get more details on the obstacles encountered in implementing these projects.
