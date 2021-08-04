Worldwide, the economic impacts of COVID-19 shutdowns have been substantial.
Career musicians pulled out of live performances trying to navigate possibilities through social media platforms. The economic difference from live shows to digital shows is such a large gap and as career musician Derek Falls explained "It was done simply to keep music alive,".
At the mercy of headlines resulting from government announcements, a month went by, then two...then eighteen before any hope emerged that their careers could return to the physical world.
The opportunities however had narrowed as the city began to reopen and many of the venues that musicians could normally perform at had shut down.
Derek along with his daughter Angelica, while in quarantine together, formed a duo offering performances online.
Morally, having lost the connection with their fans, it was a painful transition to a digital-only stage. The pair encouraged each other and pulled through the lock-down months.
"I am grateful to be back, it was such a pleasure to see my fans again and new fans who discovered us online during the pandemic," Falls said to The Suburban.
When asked about his concerns about another lockdown roll-out, Falls explained that the community contribution is indeed a sacrifice but "We will take it as it comes, what else can we do?"
At the time of his interview with The Suburban, Falls was booked up for weeks to come. Having grown up in show business, he is well connected in the city. For musicians starting out, the challenge is much greater.
The entire industry as it operates organically was paused, but as the city begins to re-open, Montrealers have developped a genuine sense of appreciation for the talented individuals who build a career from the music industry, the challenges that they face and the joy that they bring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.