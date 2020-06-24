Depot hiring

The N.D.G. Depot is hiring for several seasonal positions for young people aged 15 to 30 years old.
The 34-year-old community food depot suspended most of its programming and has been providing emergency food baskets during the health crisis.
The Depot, which addresses food security in NDG and the surrounding areas via its more than 20 healthy food programs in Montreal’s largest borough, is now looking to hire nine people for distribution, market assistance, food service in a professional kitchen, administration and urban agriculture.
View all the positions available at https://depotmtl.org/en/jobs/ Deadline to apply is Thursday June 25 at 5 p.m.
