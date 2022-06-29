Anyone who has met and gotten to know Rabbi Yechezkel Freundlich in the six years he has been in this city as the spiritual leader of Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem in Côte Saint-Luc knows what a kind and wonderful person he is. .
Rabbi Freundlich will be leaving TBDJ for a new job in New York at the end of the summer. Membership recently gave him and his family an emotional sendoff.
Before Rabbi Freundlich goes, he has something very special to complete. “I was found to be a match for a kidney donation to a recipient in Toronto, whom I do not know,” he announced to the congregation last week. “It is my great privilege to join a growing list of what’s known as 'altruistic living kidney donors' and that I am doing so in memory of Ronnie Hollander.”
Ronnie was only two years old when she died tragically from no known cause on January 13, 2020. Her family are members of TBDJ.
Over four years ago, in December 2018, TBDJ hosted the organization Renewal for a presentation. Renewal is a comprehensive resource for kidney donors and recipients within the Jewish community. They are involved in every aspect of the process, from helping to actually identify matches between donors and recipients to providing emotional and financial support all along the way.
After their presentation that Saturday night, the rabbi joined a small group of congregants who swabbed themselves to add their names to the registry. He was ironically called to be informed they had found a match on the same tragic day Ronnie passed away.
The rabbi agreed immediately, but due to COVID-19 there were delays and his recipient became ill and was no longer a candidate for surgery.
Renewal quickly found a different recipient, this time in Toronto. But because the Canadian and American health systems do not align, the rabbi had to undergo the entire testing regimen again, and that took a very long time. It has been almost a two-year process, culminating just this past week when he finally got the call that a date has been set.
“I would like to dedicate my kidney donation to the memory of Ronnie , not because in some way her tragic passing brought this about, but because the convergence of the two events has forever further connected me to her, her family, and this community,” said the rabbi.
