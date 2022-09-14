Denmark halts COVID vaccinations for low-risk people under 50

Denmark's health authority has announced that it is halting COVID vaccinations for people under 50, except for those who are at high risk of severe illness as a result of COVID and health care and seniors care workers in close contact with those who may become very ill from COVID.
"In addition, we recommend that relatives of persons at particularly higher risk accept the offer of vaccination to protect their relatives who are at particularly higher risk," says the Danish Health Authority website.
In answer to the question, "Why are people aged under 50 not to be re-vaccinated?," the site responds "the purpose of the vaccination program is to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death.
"Therefore, people at the highest risk of becoming severely ill will be offered booster vaccination. The purpose of vaccination is not to prevent infection with COVID-19, and people aged under 50 are therefore currently not being offered booster vaccination."
As well, "people aged under 50 are generally not at particularly higher risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19. In addition, younger people aged under 50 are well protected against becoming severely ill from COVID-19, as a very large number of them have already been vaccinated and have previously been infected with COVID-19, and there is consequently good immunity among this part of the population."
