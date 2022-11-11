Demonstrators marched Thursday morning to oppose the dismantling of a homeless encampment under the Ville-Marie Expressway, which has now been postponed to a date yet to be announced.
There are some 25 people living in the area. The protestors' signs said "Non aux évictions!" and "Mon quartier, j'y suis, j'y reste.
The encampment was supposed to be gone by Thursday to allow for maintenance work, and the inhabitants had been given 10 days to vacate. But the eviction postponement was announced by the Quebec Transport Ministry, giving more time for those living there to find an alternate place to live.
Earlier in the week, the shelter Resilience Montreal released a statement that while COVID, inflation and other factors have exacerbated the homeless crisis, "little has been done to address the housing crisis" and that while that organization and Cabot Square mediators have supported those living under the expressway, "little to no institutional supports are in place for them.
"It's important that as we create an action plan for unhoused persons, that we put their voices and concerns at the forefront," stated Resilience Montreal executive director David Chapman. "Responsible communities think of the most marginalized first."
Na'kuset, executive director of the Native Women's Shelter, stated that "in 2022, forced displacement has proven to be a tactic that does not work. We need to do better as a society."
D'Arcy McGee MNA Elisabeth Prass posted on Facebook Nov. 9 that "these situations require particular attention, empathy, and compassion. With winter around the corner, community groups & shelters’ resources will be stretched to their limit. Governments must step up to help fill the gaps."
On Thursday, she posted that "the government has come to its senses and postponed the eviction scheduled this morning," and thanked area MNA Jennifer Maccarone for highlighting the work of Resilience Montreal.
