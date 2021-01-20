Over one-hundred parishioners gathered at the four corners of Boul. Couture and Lacordaire in St-Leonard on Sunday rallying against the governments' decision to shut down churches and spiritual centers.
Parishioners from the Good News Chapel and supporters, wearing masks and social distancing, were holding signs with an image of a church and "Essentielle" marked boldly under the image.
They stood outside the church from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and plan to do so every Sunday until the government agrees to reopen spiritual institutions.
Several police vehicles were present on site, however no interventions took place.
"We followed all measures to the letter during the time that we were open. We have had no reported cases from parishioners who attended our services." Pastor Steve Gesualdi told The Suburban in an exclusive interview.
According to Pastor Steve, the church not only serves Sunday mass, but also serves as a multi-purpose community center including family counseling, fellowship groups, support groups and Christian education programs for children.
The church also supports families in need, financially and otherwise. "We feed 150 families weekly."
"The government clearly has no value for the church or any other religious organization for that matter."
When the Quebec government decided to close all spiritual institutions, it by de facto shut down an important resource center relied upon by respective community members associated with the institutions.
Pastor Steve explained that in light of all of the services offered by religious institutions that "The church is unequivocally essential."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.