Thousands of demonstrators marched from 200 Rene-Levesque to Montreal's entertainment district near Place des Arts on Saturday to denounce the provincial government's decision to issue vaccine passports.
"I believe that this policy is creating segregation between Quebecers," One protester said to The Suburban. "We want to unite as a people against Covid and the passport is creating scapegoats," Another protester said. "I think anytime a society starts setting apart a group of people while creating fear and scapegoats, it is very dangerous,"
Multiple protesters wore yellow stars on their sleeves reminiscent of what the Nazis forced Jews to wear. When asked why they were wearing the badge, a group of protesters replied "To remind people why the Nuremberg Laws were issued particularly in regards to medical experimentation on human beings".
Many demonstators could be heard shouting "Freedom" as has been the case in multiple protests across the province since last spring. An SPVM police officer on site confirmed that the demonstration was for the most part a peaceful.
While many activist groups argue that the passports are an infringement on privacy, others argue that it is a solution to end lock-downs. Very few demonstrators were wearing masks and many claimed to be vaccinated, but felt that it was important to align themselves with what they called the values of "freedom and democracy".
A group of attendees told The Suburban that they are not against the vaccine passports but decided to attend because they feel that a public consultation should be made to protect marginalized persons such as those who cannot receive the vaccines as well as other minority groups.
