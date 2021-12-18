The Association of Suburban Municipalities is objecting to a new provincial ministerial decree which sets in stone what was a temporary formula used to calculate annual transfer payments from demerged municipalities to the island-wide agglomeration council.
Demerged cities are in the process of or readying to pass their budgets, which will include how much they have to pay the agglomeration.
The payments by demerged municipalities are for such island-wide services as public transit, and the police and fire departments. According to reports, there is no requirement or deadline in the new decree for Montreal and those cities for them to negotiate a new formula to calculate their payments.
ASM president Beny Masella said that he feels the provincial Municipal Affairs ministry has thrown demerged cities "under the bus" and that there is no incentive for negotiation with Montreal.
Masella also told the media that it is unfair to totally base payments on the value of real estate in a municipality. He said part of the calculation should involve to what extent those cities use the central services.
