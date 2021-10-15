The Association of Suburban Municipalities, representing demerged cities on the island of Montreal, is objecting to the Quebec government's draft Minister's Order Rules "to establish the fiscal potential of the related municipalities of the urban agglomeration of Montreal for the purpose of apportioning urban agglomeration expenditures.
"The draft order would have the effect of making the population of the related cities bear 18 percent of the costs of the agglomeration's services, even though they account for only 12 percent of the concerned population," the organization says.
The statement from the ASM, headed by Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella, adds that publishing the proposal in the midst of a municipal election campaign "shows a complete lack of respect for the ongoing and future discussions among the concerned municipal elected officials.
"More importantly, this proposal by the Government of Quebec clearly abandons the demerged cities and their citizens, which will render permanent the current unfair formula. The ASM therefore calls for the rejection of the draft Minister's Order and the continuation of the committee's work on co-payments, with the obligation of a mutually acceptable outcome."
The ASM is also recommending that "new indicators, such as the user-pay principle and the population factor, be incorporated into the financial metrics to better link services provided to the population receiving them."
