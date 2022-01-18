Dementia: ending the stigma

Canada’s Public Health Agency (PHAC) is launching its first national dementia awareness campaign during Alzheimer's Awareness Month to reduce negative perceptions about dementia and people living with it.
From 2017 to 2018 nearly 452,000 Canadians 65 and over were living with diagnosed dementia, and almost 85,000 were newly diagnosed. There are different forms of dementia, the most well-known being Alzheimer's disease.
Uninformed attitudes and beliefs can result in stigma, which affects people living with dementia, their loved ones and caregivers, and can lead to social isolation and erode their sense of self-worth.
Helping people better support and interact with those living with the condition, also means highlighting their abilities and breaking down negative perceptions to make communities more welcoming and supportive. According to PHAC, 46% of Canadians do not feel fully comfortable interacting with a person with dementia and almost half of Canadians (49%) worry about personally developing dementia, with some 60% fearing those around them would treat them differently.
Montreal’s Alzheimer Society director of programs and services Marie Christine Le Bourdais told The Suburban that stigma around people living with a neurocognitive disorder can have a direct impact on their quality of life, by perpetuating false beliefs, negative attitudes and discrimination. “These behaviours can prevent people from getting the support they need, getting a diagnosis or even hidden from their friends and family when they need their circle of support the most.”
People living with dementia can continue being active in their community and participating in activities they enjoy, and some may live independently and work and care for their families for years after the first symptoms appear. As dementia progresses, people may need more assistance with daily tasks, but continue to want to connect with others and experience emotions.
South shore resident Lynne, whose husband was diagnosed at age 63, says dementia is still a big mystery for the general public and a great source of discomfort. “People think it’s an ‘old person’s disease,’ which prevents us from having frank and open conversations sooner rather than later… By getting out of our comfort zone and talking about this disease loud and clear, we can move from words to action.”
Campaign ambassador and science broadcaster Jay Ingram authored The End of Memory: a natural history of Alzheimer's and Aging based on personal and professional observations. "Too often representations of people living with this condition focus only on the negative aspects which can create false assumptions, including underestimating their abilities” he says. “I find it important to build understanding of the reasons for behaviours a person living with dementia could display, especially because each story is different.”
A 2017 Alzheimer Canada survey on stigmatization showed 51% of Canadians use stigmatizing language when talking about dementia such as telling a dementia-related joke, or referring to someone as ‘senile,’ ‘crazy’ or ‘demented’.
For more information visit
