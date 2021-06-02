Delay Public Works land sale until after election: Hampstead councillor

Hampstead should delay any sale of part of the Public Works yard for a residential project until after the election, Councillor Leon Elfassy told the special May 25 town council meeting.
Town clerk Pierre Tapp clarified during the discussion that the second draft bylaw being debated that night was not to sell the land, but part of the legal preparation that would enable a sale to happen at some point.
Elfassy voted for the second draft bylaw, but told the meeting that the decision may be the most important of the current mandate.
"This is a time when land is very, very valuable and when this comes for sale, hopefully the price will be in line with what's in the market," added the councillor, who is a real estate broker by profession. "Isn't it better to wait and let the next council make the call? The election is coming up in five months. And actually, by the time it goes on the market, it could be two months."
Councillor Jack Edery intervened, saying the land would go on the market in the second week of June.
Elfassy repeated that he supports selling the piece of land.
"But I think it would be fair and prudent for us to act responsibly."
Councillor Harvey Shaffer pointed out that Edery has worked on this project for the past four years.
"Every councillor has supported every step taken toward the eventual sale of the land," Shaffer added. "It's within our competence and within our mandate. I don't see why another newly elected council should have more of a right than we do... this council has done everything to make it possible for this land to be sold. We have every right to vote."
Councillor Michael Goldwax agreed, saying everything possible has been done "to advance this to where it is right now."
Councillor Warren Budning agreed with Shaffer.
"We have an obligation to govern until the end of our mandate, and our mandate doesn't finish four or five months before the end of our term. This is something that's been going on for the entirety of the mandate.... I have no problem going forward with this."
Budning added that the process was conducted methodically, but Elfassy contended that aspects were rushed.
"Seven years is a very slow rush!" Edery said sarcastically.
Elfassy responded that the idea to sell the land came from himself.
"Oh, wonderful..." Edery replied.
"...and I brought it to council when [I had the urban planning portfolio]," Elfassy continued. "The Mayor can be a witness to that. All I can tell you is that I'm still in favour, but I believe doing this four months before the election is not responsible, to make this very important decision to sell a rare piece of land Hampstead has. I'm happy this is on the record, and I hope residents will engage in discussions.
"Let's see how this develops... I can always change my vote if I feel things are not going [the way I want] personally."
Elfassy further told The Suburban that he feels there is a rush to sell the land before the election, "as if the land is going to fly" away. The councillor added that he is even in favour of the entire land area being developed, but that it should be sold for a proper amount of money with the market being strong, the result of which could be new services for residents.
"To me, you run the town as a business, not as a philanthropic organization. For the last 16 years I've been a councillor, we have the same tennis courts, the same chalet, the same pool. Go to other cities and boroughs, you see beautiful parks and tennis courts!... We offer our residents gornisht (Yiddish for "nothing")! ... Why, because we want to cut our debt. We have the lowest debt service on the island, except, on our level, for Baie d'Urfé. It's stupid not to have new infrastructure to give residents for the taxes they pay."
Regarding Mayor William Steinberg's advocacy for 10 storeys or more for a possible redevelopment of its part of CSL Road to, in part, help fund a new civic centre, Elfassy says he favours a compromise of eight storeys, which he said would not badly affect Queen Mary and Cressy residents.
