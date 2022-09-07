Laval Police arrested Francesco Del Balso Tuesday night in Chomedey, after a local church filed a complaint with police that he had allegedly attempted to extort money from them. French media reporting notes that Del Balso 52, visited the Saint-Maxime chuch this week in an alleged attempt to recover jewelry that was reportedly stashed in bundles of clothing donated by his ex-spouse. Church officials reportedly claimed Del Balso, who was arrested for gangsterism as part of operation Colosseum in 2006 and sentenced to 15 years in prison, demanded $5000 a week in payment for the jewels. He is to appear in court today to face charges.
