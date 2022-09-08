Defacement of posters gets ugly in NDG

The latest spate of political poster defacing is getting uglier. A number of Quebec Conservative posters in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce have been vandalized, with a large number of signs depicting leader Éric Duhaime defaced with various graphics, and local candidate Dr. Roy Eappen’s image defaced in numerous posters, including one with a Hitler mustache. (Last week, mere hours after her posters went up D’Arcy McGee Conservative hopeful one of Bonnie Feigenbaum’s signs in Hampstead was defaced.)
Eappen commented on the vandalism, telling The Suburban he is saddened by the incident. “I urge all citizens of NDG to respect our democracy and to engage in lawful dialogue with all parties. I particularly denounce the defacement of one of my signs with a Hitler moustache, a symbol of evil bigotry and anti- Semitism. As a member of a visible minority myself, and a long-standing supporter of the Jewish community, I condemn such hate crimes."
The local association said it is contacting B'nai Brith to report the usage of imagery associated with Nazis.
