Two men have been found guilty of multiple charges after attacking retired decorated Montreal police detective and former Hampstead security chief Pietro Poletti and his mother inside their LaSalle home two years ago. Yadley Deutz Saint-Jean, 25 and Mitchaino Bruno, 26, have been charged with assault, breaking and entering, uttering threats, mischief, and for destroying property inside the home.
Poletti's home was invaded on June 12, 2020, when three men wearing surgical masks rang his doorbell and proceeded to attack him. The men attacked Poletti with various weapons including a brick and a stick. Poletti’s mother attempted to retreat upstairs but was stopped on the stairway by an assailant who pulled a chain from her neck. Poletti attempted to fight back, overhearing one of the men say, “shoot him,” before the assailants fled the scene. A neighbour realized that Poletti’s residence had been attacked and decided to follow the assailants in his vehicle, recording the getaway car’s license plate. Longueuil police managed to locate the vehicle that same day with Saint-Jean and two others related to the attack inside.
Poletti was an expert on the Mafia for decades when working for the Montreal force. The trial did not reveal the motive for the attack.
Sandel Pierre, 20, and 33-year-old Louis-Simon Jacques also pled guilty to charges filed against them before the trial began in relation to the attack. Jacques admitted to being the driver. He had agreed to a request from his drug dealer Saint-Jean to work for Pierre to help pay his debts. Jacques confirmed that he drove Pierre and Saint-Jean to Poletti’s home. Quebec Court Judge Alexandre Dalmau doubted Jacques’ testimony concerning aspects related to Bruno. Bruno was identified by two detectives who have investigated him in the past, recognizing him from surveillance camera footage of the men fleeing Poletti’s home. Dalmau wrote that evidence supported Jacques’ testimony, including Bruno’s DNA being found on a pair of disposable gloves inside the vehicle. Prosecutor Philippe Vallières-Roland presented a cell phone record, showing that phones used by Bruno and Saint-Jean were registered to be within the vicinity of Poletti’s home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.