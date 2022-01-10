The Quebec government is expected to decide before Jan. 17 whether to continue with its 10 p.m to 5 a.m. curfew, Health Minister Christian Dubé said today.
Dubé indicated the curfew would be the first COVID-related rule subject to change, should hospital numbers improve.
“We’re at Jan. 10, there is still one week to go,” Dubé said about the curfew. “We’ll re-evaluate what we are going to do for Jan. 17,"
Other COVID measures are expected soon, including possibly requiring vaccine passports to enter added non-essential businesses.
