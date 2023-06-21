Considering my current musical tastes, I should have been revelling in music during the 1970s, when I was between seven and 17 years old, but that wasn't the case. I didn't attend one concert (I thought they'd be drug infested) and my only exposure to the hits of the day was if I happened to hear something on (mostly) AM radio.
A friend of mine even tried to turn me on to the group Kiss, who were hot in the late 1970s, but when I was shown their record covers, my eyes fixated on Gene Simmons in his demon makeup and costume, and was turned off, thinking their albums were akin to soundtrack music from The Exorcist. What the hell did I know?
My musical evolution came in increments. First, my father had a 1974 K-Tel album (on cassette) called Canadian Mint, with songs that ranged from stone cold classic to absolute limp garbage. Thus, I was exposed to the diversity of the music scene — the good, the bad and the ugly. We also had a 3-LP K-Tel set called Today's Super Greats, whose pretty good content was tainted by some bland music choices and a bland album cover.
The real advance in my musical interests came in the early 1980s through a convergence of events — the killing of John Lennon, and my purchases of the 1979 Rolling Stone Record Guide and the 1981 Christgau's Record Guide by Robert Christgau, covering the rock albums of the 1970s.
The killing of Lennon not only prompted global grief, but a new focus on the Beatles, prompting repackages of their material through a new greatest hits, a collection of their movie songs and a #1 medley by the Dutch musicians collective Stars On, as well as a medley by the group itself to capitalize on the success of the Dutch medley. More importantly, for me, local FM radio (I don't remember if it was CHOM or FM 96) broadcast a multi-part series in which every single officially released Beatles song was played. I recorded the whole thing, and that was my first deep dive into an artist's catalogue.
Regarding the two rock review books, I considered them to be the definitive word on what was good and bad in music, particularly the Rolling Stone guide, which turned out in retrospect to be deeply flawed. I liked the Christgau book for its insight and humour, but as it turns out, his tastes are a lot more eclectic than mine, and his later guides made me want to buy a thesaurus.
The impact of those books was immense for me. First, it sent me to the music of Otis Redding, the Rolling Stones, the Who; my favourite group the Beach Boys; and yes, Kiss, amongst many other. My record, 8-track tape, cassette, CD and then MP3 collection grew exponentially.
And for the purposes of this Suburban retrospective, the combination of my intensified music purchasing, exploring old issues of Rolling Stone Magazine at McGill University when I was studying there, and repeated readings of the two above books to the point of their bindings splitting (I had to get a second copy of The Rolling Stone Record Guide because my first copy had almost completely fallen apart), I had the urge to express my own opinions about the music I love (and hate).
Thus was born Retro Roundup, first featured in the Montreal Scene section of the paper in the mid-1990s, and after a bit of a hiatus, a return to those pages and now it's on our website, www.thesuburban.com.
I've reflected on artists, individual albums, music phenomena and presented extensive series such as a "mixtape" of my all-time favourite songs, and opinions on the top-10 chart hits of the 1960s and 1970s. I also reflect occasionally on retro TV shows and comic books.
Reaction has come from far and wide, including readers from Montreal, the rest of Canada, the United States and even Europe. The now-late Monkees, Peter Tork and Mike Nesmith, even posted a couple of Retro Roundup columns on their respective Facebook pages. The funniest instance of this was when the Facebook page of one of the singers of the New Seekers loudly protested to my referring to the group as "bland." I later "apologized" as, after further research, I discovered that stories of internal group fighting during their years together toughened up their image considerably.
Another benefit was being given the opportunity to see concerts by and interview some very important artists, such as Herb Reed of the Platters, John Oates of Hall and Oates, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, Eric Burdon of The Animals and, most significantly to me, Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys.
That was most significant not only because of the man's sheer talent, but because it was the most nervous I had been before an interview. I even had to take a walk outside the office to gather my thoughts. Not because Brian intimidated me, but because I was fully aware of his reputation for sometimes giving interviewers one-word answers.
That was basically what I got, to some extent, but it was still a thrill to hear Brian say "hello, Joel" in a voice that sounded like it was 1964. He really perked up when I praised his then-new Brian Wilson Presents Smile live and documentary DVD, which chronicled his recently completed solo version of the famously unreleased Beach Boys album.
Doing the interview also helped gain me access to Brian backstage at his 2005 Place des Arts concert where we took the picture that accompanies this remembrance (I'm usually averse to posing for pictures), and that remains my most treasured possession, with my autographed copy of a Motown 1960-71 box set by the surviving musicians of that era coming in at a close second.
Writing the Retro Roundup column weekly these past few decades has been an unmitigated pleasure. I really enjoy spreading the musical gospel.
