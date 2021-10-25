Debate on environment

The Vire au vert initiative supported by the David Suzuki Foundation and Equiterre to bring environmental issues to the forefront during election campaigns in Quebec, has set up an online mayoralty candidates' debate in Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce, Montreal's most populous borough.
Decisions taken by municipal councils have a direct impact on biodiversity at the local and regional levels, as well as the everyday health and well-being of citizens: natural environments, neighborhood planning, access to healthy local foods, water quality, management of residual materials, public and active transportation, the safety of our living environment with regards to extreme weather events, etc.
Moderated by journalist Anne Lagacé Dowson, the goal is to encourage political parties and candidates to make ambitious commitments in favour of the environment, as citizens get to hear from the candidates, understand their ideas about future development in the borough and their proposals regarding environmental issues and the climate crisis.
Gracia Kasoki Katahwa (Projet Montréal), Sue Montgomery (Courage), Lionel Perez (Ensemble Montréal), Matthew Kerr (Mouvement Montréal), Alexander Montagano (Team CDN - NDG), and Neal Mukherjee (Action Montréal) have all been invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.