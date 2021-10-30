A 23-year-old man was found unconscious in an alley in downtown Montreal at the edge of Westmount Friday night. He had been stabbed. The victim was found on Hope Ave. just southeast of Cabot Square that has witnessed so much hunger, homelessness, overdoses and violence over the past few years.
A pedestrian discovered the young man shortly after 8:00 pm. and called 911. The young man was in critical condition when first responders arrived. He was transported to hospital, where he died.
Police have as yet uncovered no motive for the attack and the perpetrator is still unknown. It is Montreal’s 27th homicide of the year.
“There are no suspects on file at this time. Investigators are working on the scene to verify various pieces of evidence that may have been left there,” said agent Raphaël Bergeron, spokesperson for the SPVM.
A security perimeter has been erected. The investigation is continuing.
