DDO’s Centennial Park will be getting an exercise facility

Dollard-des-Ormeaux’s Centennial Park will be getting an exercise facility. People who enter the park from the Civic Centre entrance will be able to find a pathway that will led them to equipment for strength training, cardio, stretching, and relaxation exercises.
"Council is proud of this creative and innovative project for the City, which will provide a peaceful space for members of our community to gather and work out safely,” Alex Bottausci said, Mayor of Dollard-des-Ormeaux. “It is part of our strategic parks plan to keep residents active while meeting the diverse, growing needs in our community.”
The workout equipment will be placed in four distinct areas so that many different people can have access to it. Additionally, the equipment will be accessible to users with reduced mobility.
