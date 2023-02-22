Dollard-des-Ormeaux is going to get a little quieter.
Council again modified its 2014 noise bylaw on Monday night in response to citizen requests. The new change bans the use of gas-powered leaf blowers between June 15 and September 15, but use of electric blowers will remain authorized in the schedule provided for in the regulations. Fines begin at $150 for individuals and $250 for businesses.
An earlier change limited all devices that make noise (leaf blower, lawn mower, hedge trimmer, edger, electric, mechanical or pneumatic tool or any other similar device.) That also followed suggestions, complaints and requests received from citizens in 2021, restricting usage between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Monday to Friday and between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.
The move follows many Montreal municipalities and boroughs – including Verdun, Outremont, Beaconsfield and CDN-NDG – that have responded to residents' calls and concerns about noise pollution, quality of life, and the demonstrated unhealthy effects of high-decibel screeching lawn care machines on human health. (A gas-powered leaf blower has noise levels ranging from 80 - 115 decibels, equivalent to the noise generated on a street with heavy traffic and the noise generated by a jackhammer from two metres away.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.