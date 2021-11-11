Daycares across the province are planning another strike this week aiming to bring attention to the inequality between the public and private network.
Hundreds of daycare workers both in the public and private sectors are expected to participate in the strike, while the government is in negotiations with several unions representing them.
Eleven Centres de la Petite Enfance (CPE's) closed for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday with negotiations to resume on Thursday concerning workers' contracts.
Twelve-hundred private sector daycares were also hit with a one-day strike on Wednesday. Approximately 8,000 children and their parents in Montreal and surrounding areas were affected by the last strike in mid-October in which only 110 daycares were affected.
Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe and Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel announced in mid-october that Quebec was immediately prepared to pay the proposed increases to daycare workers, both unionized and non-unionized acknowledging "the urgency to act now".
"The CAQ is not listening to our demands. What they are offering is peanuts," union worker, Irina Badita, told media Tuesday. Both LeBel and Lacombe publicly admitted that they were aware that child-care workers were underpaid and that recruitment and retention is affected as a result.
The Legault government meanwhile says it wants to open many child care centres in the next few years. Union workers argue that with the starting and capped salaries at the current rate, keeping the existing daycares at a healthy function is already difficult and that what the government is offering as part of the negotiations will not fix the current issue, let alone encourage more daycares to open.
