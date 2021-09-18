Quebec daycare workers are set to go on strike. After general meetings in several Quebec regions the last few weeks, the CSN has announced that 11,000 workers have adopted a 10 strike day mandate. The first of the strikes is scheduled for September 24.
The CSN stated in a press conference that the strike mandate was adopted with 97% approval throughout Quebec, and that there has been an "extremely strong message sent to the government.”
The other 9 dates have not been scheduled yet and will be announced "at a time deemed appropriate.” The union added that it is committed to informing parents in advance "in order to allow them to find alternatives.”
Quebec daycare workers have been without a work contract for 18 months. In their negotiations with the government, they are asking for a wage increase for all jobs in the field. Additionally, the daycare workers want the means to provide better services to kids — especially those with special needs.
