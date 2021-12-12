The indefinite general daycare worker strike that began on December 1st is officially over as the union members of the FSSS-CSN and the FIPEQ-CSQ adopted the agreement in principle. The agreement met some 90% of union demands. By the end of Sunday, 95.5% of the members of the Federation of Early Childhood Workers of Quebec (FIPEQ-CSQ) had ratified the agreement in principle, which was earlier ratified by workers affiliated with the FSSS.
"It was not an easy negotiation, but we managed to make several advances thanks to the solidarity and determination of our members," Stéphanie Vachon, spokesperson for the childcare centre sector (CPE) of the Fédération de la Santé et des Services Sociaux (FSSS - CSN) announced Sunday.
Contained in the collective agreement, educators and specialized educators obtained a salary "catch-up" of 18%. Meanwhile, support staff, including administration, kitchen and housekeeping, increased from 8% to 12.5% while the government initially offered 6%. The incorporation of three hours for the preparation of the child's file for educators and eight hours granted to kitchen workers for kitchen management has also been agreed on. Daycare workers will also receive two additional holidays.
"We hope that the progress made thanks to our combativeness will help ensure the sustainability of the network and convince workers to remain on board," Lucie Longchamps, vice-president of the FSSS-CSN, stated to media.
“Childcare centre staff have made significant gains which ensure better recognition of the profession. The solidarity of our members has been remarkable and we have been able to demonstrate that a childcare centre is like a family and that all employment groups are essential to the educational mission,” Valérie Grenon, president of the FIPEQ-CSQ, said.
