On day one of the new travel measures ordered by the federal government, Montreal Airport looks like a ghost town with a testing center set up boldly in the arrival section just a few meters from the entrance doors. The arrival section is protected by heavy security with nearly two dozen officers standing in or around the front of the testing center structure.
Several media representatives were refused access to the airport entirely upon arrival. After insisting for over 30 minutes, returning as a group banding together, they were granted access with strict limitations. “We have strict orders not to allow any filming or photographs in or around this area (arrival).” One of the security guards on duty said. “I was told that I cannot let you in.” another told The Suburban when we first arrived.
The Suburban also attempted to interview the hotel managers of Aloft Montreal Airport, Crowne Plaza Montreal Airport, Holiday Inn Express and Suites and Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal — all of which said to us “We are not able to offer any comment.” It seemed evident that both airport staff and hotel staff were instructed not to share any information with the media.
An announcement heard over loud speakers every 15 minutes or so inside the airport repeats “Federal authorities require returning travelers to quarantine upon arrival. Failure to comply will result in fines, penalties or imprisonment.”
The departure section is scarce, the majority of check-in booths are closed and baggage check is operating at minimal capacity. In a 30 minute period, less than a half dozen people were seen registering at the departure booths.
Incoming travelers are required to be tested at their own cost before leaving the airport in shuttle busses to quarantine in one of four government approved local hotels also at their own cost.
They must test negative before boarding a plane to Canada and they must test negative a second time upon arrival before being transported to a government approved quarantine hotel.
