The Task Force on Linguistic Policy, formed to oppose Quebec's planned expanded language law, says the provincial government's latest decisions to cancel projects at Dawson College is an implementation of the proposed Bill 96 "by other means."
The CAQ government recently shelved a previously approved expansion project at the downtown Montreal English CEGEP, saying it had to prioritize the needs of francophone students; and even more recently, funding for a planned medical clinic at Dawson was pulled.
The Task Force is calling on all legislators to "govern in the interests of all citizens, not a single 'chosen' linguistic group. Dawson College is a preeminent CEGEP of choice for thousands of Quebecers, of all language groups, that adds to Quebec’s domestic and international economic and cultural advantage."
Colin Standish, President of the Task Force, said that Premier François Legault's declaration that priority should be given to francophone students "shows contempt and underlying prejudice for non-francophones in Quebec.
"The CAQ’s current policy-making is now implementing insidious aspects of Bill 96 by administrative practice, from restricting bilingual courts to healthcare access. The government and Bill 96 aims to reduce the proportion of English-language CEGEP students to the population they erroneously consider 'Heritage Anglophones' through academic restrictions and funding cuts."
Joseph Cianflone, a Task Force Director, stated that “the guiding light of democracy and tolerance in Quebec is being snuffed out, one unanimous vote and restrictive law at a time.
"Our economy and international reputation will suffer until the silent majority, French-speaking Quebecers speak out against the legislative excesses of a small elite that seeks to constrain our rights, our freedoms, and our economic vitality. Building a strong Quebec to face the challenges of the future, will require a collective resolve to correct the systemic failures in education, health and social services, as well as infrastructure deficiencies, that must be accomplished together and with respect for all Quebecers."
The Task Force is "calling on fellow Quebecers and Canadians who believe this sort of decision is intolerable and damaging to our society, to take a stand against Bills 96 and a renewed [federal] C-32," the federal change to the Official Languages Act that would have Quebec’s language law apply to federal institutions in the province
"Bill 96 will lead to far worse constraints on educational rights and access to CEGEPs. The Task Force reminds concerned citizen that they have a detailed and extensively researched Legislative Brief for public viewing that can inform their policy on Bill 96, alongside our Executive Summary available here: https://protectourrights.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Exec-Summary-on-Bill-96.pdf."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.