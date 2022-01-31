Dawson College expansion project shelved by Quebec

The CAQ government has informed Dawson College that its planned expansion cannot go ahead now, and that the province wants to concentrate on francophone students, reports say.
The CEGEP received the news from Minister of Higher Education Danielle McCann, who encouraged Dawson to look into leasing or other options.
The CEGEP had been chosen for an accelerated infrastructure project as part of the Quebec government's COVID economic stimulus plan.
According to reports, a letter from Dawson says the CEGEP needs 11,200 square metres of added space and that the college and other experts had been working for years to get more needed space.
Director General Diane Gauvin wrote in the letter from Dawson that the CEGEP is "extremely disappointed by the decision. The college will analyze its options and determine the best course of action. We will keep the Dawson Community informed as the situation evolves.”
A Quebec government spokesperson told CTV that a final decision on the expansion project will be made in the spring.
