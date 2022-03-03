The David Suzuki Foundation has announced the creation of Canada’s first virtual Climate Conscience Lab, in honour of Phyllis Lambert’s 95th birthday. The Lab is enabled by a special gift from her brother Charles and his children, Stephen and Ellen.
The Climate Conscience Lab will make the climate sciences more accessible to a broad cross-section of society, by promoting climate literacy and inspiring collective action through research and engagement initiatives rooted in the arts, culture, ecology and law. With projects targeted at Quebec audiences initially, the Lab will connect and nurture creative communities to help heal and renew human habitats, protect and replenish the biosphere, and advocate for climate justice for all.
Lab projects currently include urban forestation and equity research, investigations into legal innovation for planetary health, a book project mapping environmental justice stories and an art activism exhibition.
“We are thrilled to launch the Lab with this gift in Phyllis Lambert’s honour," said Sabaa Khan, David Suzuki Foundation director-general for Quebec and Atlantic Canada and director of the Lab. "Her life’s work in the built environment has been so clearly guided by her activism for equity, commitment to our common cultural heritage and advocacy to shape the places we live in. Her legacy is perfectly aligned with the Lab’s mission.”
In crafting climate and environmental policy, Khan explained that considerations around justice and systemic discrimination are often marginalized. As a result, those communities most vulnerable to climate catastrophes and environmental degradation face increased risks. The Lab’s focus on spurring collective, creative and community-based action to tackle climate change will leave no one behind.
Speaking on behalf of his family, Stephen Bronfman noted: “My aunt is the model for my sister and I, as well as countless others, of a socially engaged leader who tirelessly and effectively advocates for a better world. In all of her many causes, her position is founded on sound principles and solid evidence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.