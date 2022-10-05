David Amiel is new chair of the JGH Foundation

David Amiel has been appointed the Jewish General Hospital Foundation's new chair of its board of directors for a two-year term, the organization announced Friday following its Annual General Meeting.
The announcement points out that Amiel, "who has served as a Board Member since 2019 and Vice-Chair since 2021, is co-CEO of Maroline Distributing. He is an accomplished, respected, and bilingual business and community leader who has been actively shaping the Montreal Jewish and broader community through multiple philanthropic leadership roles for more than a decade."
Amiel replaces Harvey Levenson, who was Board Chair from 2019 to 2022, and "is transitioning to the Immediate Past President role and will continue to be an active member of the Foundation Board and its Executive Committee."
"I'm proud to be part of the next wave of leaders at the JGH Foundation," said Amiel. "The JGH is a leader in innovation and it attracts some of the best and brightest health care professionals. It's an honour to take on a more prominent role in supporting fundraising for the hospital. If you want people to give significantly and strategically, you have to help connect their passion with their philanthropy and get them involved."
