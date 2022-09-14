A bilingual D’Arcy McGee candidates debate for the Oct. 3 provincial election will be held 7 p.m. Sept. 22 via Zoom and will also be seen on YouTube, and is being presented by B’nai Brith Canada and the Knights of Pythias.
“Quebecers will soon choose their next provincial government and the two organizations want to ensure that voters can hear what the candidates and their parties propose in order to help them make a more informed choice,” said a statement from Marvin Rotrand, National Director of the League For Human Rights and Calvin Finkelstein, Grand Chancellor of the Knights of Pythias, Quebec Domain.
The format will include the candidates speaking about themselves and their party platforms, and they will then take questions from audience members participating on Zoom.
The confirmed participants as of Sept. 6 include Joel De Bellefeuille of Bloc Montréal, Bonnie Feigenbaum of the Conservative Party of Quebec, Marc Perez of the Canadian Party of Quebec, Hilal Pilavic of Québec Solidaire and Elisabeth Prass of the Quebec Liberal Party.
“We see this debate as an important exercise in democracy,” Finkelstein said. “It will give candidates access to a wide audience and permit the public to better comprehend what each party proposes.”
Rotrand said invitations and Zoom links will be sent to B’nai Brith Canada and Knights of Pythias members, “and the general public is of course welcome.
“We believe this event will provide the candidates an excellent opportunity to lay out their respective visions of where Quebec should head in the future,” he added.
Rotrand told The Suburban that the two organizations had hoped to hold the event in person, but that there was a “cost factor that deterred that decision.” Regarding the possibility of a hybrid format, “at this late stage after having the approval of the parties for the Zoom format, we do not feel that we can revisit the issue.”
He further detailed that the Zoom link will be distributed through the Knights of Pythias and B’nai Brith lists.
“Candidates can invite 20 guests each. We will provide the link to the media and community groups to publicize. We will also livestream for people who prefer that to Zoom.”
Rotrand also told The Suburban that the bilingual debate “will give those who wish to hear the parties’ positions and vision for Quebec’s future in English an opportunity to do so,” as the two leaders debates are only in French.
