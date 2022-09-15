Five women, three parties, two ridings.
About 70 people turned out to meet provincial election candidates and press them on issues dear to residents of D’Arcy-McGee and Mont-Royal–Outremont ridings Wednesday night.
At an event staged by the Corporation de développement communautaire de Côte-des-Neiges, which brings together some 50 local community groups, questions on housing, bill 96, health care, daycare and lockdowns were put to candidates for Québec solidaire, the Quebec Liberal and Quebec Conservative parties. Candidates for the Parti québécois and ruling CAQ were “unable to attend,” and Bloc Montréal and Canadian Party of Quebec candidates were not invited, organizers favouring a forum to hear from the “main candidates.”
Asked what Liberals will do with bill 96, Mont-Royal–Outremont Liberal hopeful Michelle Setlakwe said “My mother tongue is French. I agree that French must be protected but not at the expense of anglophones or minorities...” She pledged her party “would repeal everything that is flawed and there is very little that is good about it.” Liberals would only keep two elements, said D’Arcy-McGee candidate Elisabeth Prass: “French courses for anyone that wants access to them the recognition of Quebec as a nation that was done by Prime Ministers Harper and Trudeau… We would repeal the rest.” Setlakwe said she’s particularly troubled by “unrealistic and unfair” expectations that new immigrants learn French within six months.
With more than 2500 families in Côte-des-Neiges on waiting lists for affordable housing, Québec solidaire’s Mont-Royal–Outremont candidate Isabelle Leblanc says her party is committed to begin building 3000 homes at the Hippodrome site. “Our first biggest commitment is Blue Bonnets, not only building but the infrastructure around it.” She also said the party has plans for buildings that are in terrible shape and unfit for living, “so that they be rebuilt rapidly… We know there are families here where families share apartments and people take turns sleeping in the bed… It will happen,” she said. “We see you and we hear you. We will do it.”
Conservative Mont-Royal–Outremont candidate Sabrina Ait Akil said Conservatives would “not subsidize cement… For years so much faith has been put in political leaders and they never deliver. We need a new approach,” adding, “government can incentivize the private sector to build, but then make subsidies available for people who need it.”
And while Leblanc said a Québec solidaire government will expand subsidized daycare to accommodate increasing numbers of children currently waiting for spaces in Quebec, Ait Akil said Conservatives will give families $200 per child, per week, so parents can make their own arrangements. “We don't think we should be making promises for new daycares but rather giving money to go directly into families’ pockets.”
On lockdowns and other measures should a pandemic worsen in the coming months, Ait Akil stressed that “Conservatives are against all coercion,” noting while Quebec led much of the world in coercive restrictions, “we have one of the worst track records. We need to look at what worked and what did not work. We are pro-choice: taking any vaccine or medication is between a patient and their doctor, not between patient and the state. Public health must be completely independent from political influence.”
Leblanc, a family doctor, said “We will listen to the experts and make sure whatever we are doing will help people… We know vaccines protect against covid,” she said, “we know masks and proper ventilation are necessary,” and said “whatever we do it will be with a very, very scientific approach.
Ait Akil maintained that “the real tragedy is what happened in the CHSLDs. The CAQ doesn’t want an inquiry into what happened,” she said, her running mate in D’Arcy-McGee Bonnie Feigenbaum reminding the crowd “that all the coercive measures were to protect the health care system, which was in shambles after the Liberal and CAQ governments’ mismanagement of it.”
Prass also took a swipe at the CAQ’s bill 21 noting “all the hijabs in the room. How many young women won’t go to school to learn to become educators? Qualified people are staying home. We’re missing 1400 teachers at the beginning of the school year,” she said, adding “the Liberal Party cares what's in your head not what's on your head.” For her part, Leblanc said she was opposed to bill 21 and “it was unfortunate that my party voted for it” before she declared herself a candidate.
