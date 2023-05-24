The ninth annual D’Arcy McGee National Assembly Citizenship medals ceremony was held at Côte St. Luc’s Aquatic and Community Centre, hosted by MNA Elisabeth Prass. Suburban reporter and broadcaster Dan Laxer was MC.
This year’s honourees were The Suburban‘s owner and Jewish community leader Amos Sochaczevski; Eta Yudin, Vice-President– Quebec of the Centre for Israeli and Jewish Affairs (CIJA); Filipino community leader Al Abdon; and Vânia Aguiar, who has helped people with intellectual disabilities and those on the autism spectrum for more than 20 years.
At the ceremony, it was pointed out that Sochaczevski came to Montreal from Israel in 1956 and that “along with his brother, they built Amav Industries, which became Canada’s largest manufacturer of toys and for which they were both inducted into the Canadian Toys Hall of Fame in 2008.
“In 2002 Amos co-founded an organization that is behind the annual Israel Independence Day Rally in downtown Montreal... It is the largest celebration of Israel Day independence in the world outside of Israel.”
As well, “during his life, Amos has been recognized several times for his commitment to the community, as first vice-president of B’nai Brith Canada, member of the International Board of Governors of Tel Aviv University, ambassador of the year for the City of Côte St. Luc; one of the recipients of the Senate 150th Anniversary Medal, awarded to Canadians who are actively involved in their community through their generosity, dedication, volunteerism and hard work, the co-presidency of the Montreal section of Beit Halochem and, more recently, the ‘Friend of Israel’ prize awarded by the Israeli consul in Montreal.”
It was also pointed out that “in 1987, the Sochaczevski family purchased The Suburban newspaper and led it to winning numerous Quebec, Canada-wide and international awards for its top-notch editorials, news coverage, opinions, sports reporting, photography, community activism, feature stories and editorial cartooning, such as the Quebec Community Newspaper Awards’ best overall newspaper category. Today, The Suburban is the largest English-language newspaper in Quebec, and its readers rely on it to keep them informed of local, provincial, and national issues.”
Sochaczevski was honoured with the medal “for his advocacy and contribution to both the Jewish and English-speaking communities of D’Arcy McGee.” The medal was accepted by his grandchildren AJ and Noah Solomon.
The second recipient, Al Abdon, came to Montreal from the Philippines in 1977, and “established himself in the CDN area.
“Since 1978 he has been an active and engaged member of Montreal’s Filipino community and has given much of his time as a community photographer for the Filipino Forum and North American Filipino Star, as a Vice-President for the Federation of Filipino Association of Quebec, as Director of Communications for FAMAS, as President for the Quebec of Philippine Canadian Business and Trade, and as program manager for Mabuhay Montreal TV. He has also served as the Chairman of the Filipino Heritage Society of Montreal since its founding in 2019. Like the Filipino community of Montreal, Al is always welcoming and in collaboration mode.”
Abdon was awarded the medal “for his tireless dedication and contribution to nourishing and promoting the Filipino community of D’Arcy McGee, and for sharing it with all of us.” In his acceptance speech sprinkled with humour, Abdon spoke about the history of Filipino immigration to Montreal, and the community’s deep ties with the Jewish community.
Aguiar was described as “above all a woman of heart, dedicated for more than 20 years to making a difference in society by contributing to the social participation of young people living with an intellectual disability and/or autism spectrum disorder.
She was presented with the medal for her “dedication and contribution to raising awareness and to the battle to advance the cause of young people with intellectual disabilities and for the implementation of a future smart home for its youth at CDN and the community of D’Arcy McGee.”
Yudin was awarded the medal “for her dedication and contribution to advocating for the Jewish community of Quebec, and that of D’Arcy McGee, with all stakeholders.”
The ceremony pointed out out that Yudin’s work at CIJA and in the community over the years “draws on her vast experience working in communications, community relations, government relations and advocacy.
“She is a shining example of a woman, mother, and wife who has given so much of herself to serve her community and become a trusted leader among our community. Whether it be working with the SPVM and municipal governments when acts of antisemitism are on the rise or as an expert witness before National Assembly commissions as a spokesperson for CIJA on Quebec or as a regular speaker to groups on a variety of issues and public policy concerns, Eta always has the best interests of the community in mind and is its best spokesperson.”
“I’m really so touched, honoured, humbled and grateful for this honour,” Yudin said. “This community is everything to me — our Jewish community, our Quebec community, our Canadian community, our connections, our roots, our relationships with the broader society, with Israel. Thank you.”
On hand were former D’Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum, who initiated the annual awards to honour those who have made a significant difference in the community; Mont-Royal-Outremont MNA Michelle Setlakwe, Rabbi Reuben Poupko of the Beth Israel Beth Aaron Synagogue and of CIJA, Côte St. Luc councillor Dida Berku, Côte des Neiges councillors Sonny Moroz and Stephanie Valenzuela, former CSL councillor David Tordjman and numerous members of the Montreal Filipino community.
