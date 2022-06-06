D'Arcy McGee medal ceremony being held June 13

The eighth annual D'Arcy McGee medal ceremony will be held 7 p.m. June 13 and will be hosted by MNA David Birnbaum — Liberal leader Dominique Anglade will also be on hand.
The ceremony will be held in person, at the Ashkelon Gardens behind Cote St. Luc City Hall, for the first time since 2019.
This year's D’Arcy-McGee—National Assembly Citizenship medla winners are former broadcaster Sidney Margles, Jewish community and human rights activist Dorothy Zalcman-Howard, Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg of the CIUSSS Centre West, and, posthumously, Black community leader Noel Alexander.
“There is a rich and entrenched tradition of volunteer and community leadership in our riding of D’Arcy-McGee,” Birnbaum stated. “Our four winners for 2022 have made their dramatic mark, within our community and beyond."
CJAD's Andrew Carter will be master of ceremonies for the event. The public is invited to attend.
