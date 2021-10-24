A large, very closely packed crowd, gathered on Mount Royal Saturday, calling on the Quebec government to end the continued ban on dancing in bars and nightclubs.
Many Quebecers have questioned why capacity crowds are allowed to sing and dance at venues like the Bell Centre, but not at smaller venues like bars.
While a DJ played music, protesters carried signs calling on the public to "dance for the right to dance" and "stereo is my church."
According to reports, only Quebec and British Columbia ban dancing in nightclubs as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
