Dan Philip, Russell Copeman endorse Ensemble Montréal candidates

Dan Philip, longtime and now honorary president of the Black Coalition of Quebec, and former Côte des Neiges-NDG Mayor Russell Copeman, have endorsed candidates for Ensemble Montréal, the party led by Mayoral candidate Denis Coderre.
Philip has endorsed Coderre and Côte des Neiges-NDG Mayoral candidate Lionel Perez.
“Denis Coderre did not discover the word diversity yesterday," Philip said in a statement. "As the former Liberal Minister of Immigration, he changed policies, fostering inclusion and removing systemic barriers. As a member of Parliament and then Mayor of Montreal, he has been a strong voice for the Black community. As the President of the Black Coalition of Quebec for nearly 40 years, I appreciated the help that Denis Coderre gave to our organization and to the Black community at large."
Coderre responded that “our team is honored to know that our vision resonates with a man as committed as Dan Philip, who has done tremendous work for equality and justice, and who is known for his involvement with the most vulnerable. His support gives new impetus to our desire to build a city based on living in harmony."
Philip said he has worked with Perez "over the 12 years he has been a city councillor and he has been a consistent and strong voice promoting the interests of the Black and other visible minority communities. When the Black Coalition of Quebec needed help, Mr. Perez has always been there for us."
Copeman, also a former MNA and now executive director of the Quebec English School Boards Association, endorsed Perez and Loyola council candidate in Côte des Neiges-NDG Gabriel Retta.
"I worked closely with my friend Lionel Perez, both in our borough and on the city's Executive Committee, from 2013 to 2017," Copeman said in a statement. "He is superbly well suited to be the Mayor of CDN-NDG: knowledgeable, experienced, reputable and reliable. After four years of avoidable instability and paralysis, Lionel will work well with fellow councillors and the administration to put our borough back on track. He is also part of an excellent Ensemble Montréal team. Lionel is, in my view, the best qualified candidate to lead our borough."
Copeman added that has known Retta "in one capacity or another for almost 20 years. He served the people of NDG on the staff of our MP Marlene Jennings, and for the last eight years he has worked at Montreal's City Hall. Gabriel and I ran together on the same team in 2017. He knows our community, its issues and how to get things done in the city. He would make an excellent city councillor."
