Montreal Police Director Fady Dagher has nixed the idea of ending random police stops despite it being the main recommendation of a second comprehensive expert report on police stops and racial profiling commissioned by the SPVM itself in 2019.
Two weeks ago, Dagher, who says he has personally experienced racial profiling by police, said such a move would only be symbolic, and prefers to overhaul organizational culture that helps systemic racism thrive, while denying Montreal cops are racist.
In this second report, authors Victor Armony of UQAM, Alicia Boatswain-Kyte from McGill University, Mariam Hassaoui of TELUQ University, and Massimiliano Mulone of Université de Montréal, called for “a moratorium on all police stops not justified by the investigation of a specific crime or by reasonable suspicion of illegal activity.”
The SPVM decision was slammed by the Red Coalition, which lobbies against racial profiling and supports victims. “From the mouths of SPVM members themselves, researchers report blatant examples of racist attitudes and behavior among police officers” reads a statement. “Their testimonies reveal a total denial that these attitudes and behaviors can influence who they stop. Indeed, according to researcher Mulone, the majority of SPVM officers ‘see no need to change anything’ about their practices.”
Disappointed by the recommendation’s dismissal, the RC lauds Dagher’s decision to dismantle “the culture of discriminatory stops and denial that have persisted within the SPVM for generations. However, the Red Coalition will be monitoring the situation and continue to denounce the practice of racial profiling wherever it rears its ugly head.”
A random stop is essentially an attempt to obtain a person’s identity and gather information, when the person has no obligation to identify themself or answer questions, says the Ligue des droits et libertés (LDR), which repeated its call for a ban. These “take place outside the context of an arrest, detention or police investigation.”
The report demonstrates that from 2014 to 2021, Indigenous people were 6 times more likely to be stopped than white people; and black citizens more than 3 times likely, essentially unchanged since the first report. Authors note that officers see stops as valuable intelligence gathering tools and useful deterrents to offenders, who see police as present and proactive.
The city administration “must stop putting its head in the sand when it comes to police stops” said LDR coordinator Laurence Guénette who slammed the SPVM’s 2020 policy change on street stops – mostly involving keeping more precise data of the incident – as “smoke and mirrors: it trivializes a practice that is not part of police powers and has no legal basis. The City no longer has a choice: to put an end to this form of racial and social profiling, it must take a firm stand in favor of a pure and simple ban on police stops.” For victims, she added, “there are always limits to being patient. Out of respect for them and their rights, the practice must be completely prohibited.”
The Quebec Human Rights Commission said it will analyze the report in depth, which again raises serious issues regarding discriminatory profiling. “These findings are all the more worrying since the Commission has already made important recommendations to the City of Montreal and the SPVM in this regard, particularly a recommendation to ban these police stops, in line with those presented today.”
“It may seem astonishing to conclude a two-year research project and a 300-page research report with a single recommendation, as we have just done” wrote the researchers, acknowledging other measures can and should be taken. “However, and we insist on this, the first measure that must be taken, before all others, is that of a moratorium, the only real way to change things at the present time.”
In May, Carolyn Côté-Lussier, a professor specializing in criminology and urban studies at INRS who was looking at data and perceptions of police stops, encouraged everyone stopped by the SPVM and asked who they were or where they were going – but who were not charged, arrested or fined – to share their experience on the STOPMTL.ca website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.