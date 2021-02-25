Décarie Square COVID vaccination site ready for March 1 start

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal announced that its Décarie Square COVID public vaccination site in Côte St. Luc, one of several serving the western part of Montreal, is launching Monday March 1.
One must first make an appointment by registering online at quebec.ca/vaccincovid or by calling (toll-free) 1-877 644-4545. Those 85 years old and over, and their caregivers who are with them at least three days a week and are at least 70 years old, are the first to be eligible amongst the general public starting March 1.
The Décarie Square site includes areas for registration, vaccination and observation following the injection.
According to media reports, there seemed to be little trouble registering online, but, at least on Thursday morning, some phoning reported encountering a busy signal, speaking to someone who only spoke French, a dropped call or being told to call back at 9 a.m. Thursday, an hour after the start of the registration process. Approximately 100,000 people registered Thursday, reports say.
Other CIUSSS West-Central Montreal vaccination sites are at the Jewish General Hospital, 3755 Côte Ste. Catherine Road; the CLSC Métro, 1801 Maisonneuve Blvd West; and the CLSC Parc-Extension, 7085 Hutchison Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.