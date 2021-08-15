Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein announced at the Aug. 9 council meeting that, as a means to reduce traffic on Vézina eastbound to Décarie Blvd, residents of Vézina will be able to park overnight in Décarie Square instead of on the street.
CSL residents in the area have complained that on-street parking has exacerbated the traffic situation, especially at rush hour and which is expected to get worse when various development projects are completed.
"We've been working with traffic specialist Rick Leckner on ideas of how to improve the situation, particularly on Vézina, which gets backed up very seriously during rush hour," the Mayor said. "Décarie Square agreed to a pilot project where they will be allowing any resident on Vézina to park in their parking lot for free. They will get a sticker.
"These are Montreal, not Côte St. Luc, voters, yet it's also in their best interest to have traffic move well when they exit their driveway. Décarie Square was very much in favour, because they acknowledge the fact that when people try to leave the parking lot at the mall, they have a hard time, particularly since the vaccination clinic is there. So they would like to see it there's any way they can help."
Brownstein said he would like the next step to be for Montreal elected officials to agree to no parking on Vézina west of Décarie during rush hour.
"Although this is a Montreal issue in terms of the problem, we're trying to be as proactive as we can in CSL to help improve the situation," the Mayor added.
Area councillor Oren Sebag said he has been vocal about the problem.
"All of these ideas were constantly brought up during the first year of my mandate, and Montreal wasn't really open about it," he added. "Hopefully, [the parking at Décarie Square] will be done very shortly. I hope that Montreal will be listening to us this time around."
