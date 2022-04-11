D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum will not be running for re-election in this October's provincial election, he announced.
According to reports, Birnbaum, who was first elected in 2014, said his decision is not linked to his initial support and push for a Bill 96 amendment that would require all students in English CEGEPs, even anglophones, to pass three French courses to graduate. The Liberals had not consulted CEGEPs or the English community.
The Liberals later admitted their error, and are asking for the amendment to be withdrawn. They are also voting against Bill 96. The party is far behind the CAQ in the polls.
According to media reports, Birnbaum wants to seek other interests and told Liberal leader Dominique Anglade of his decision several weeks ago, and that his decision was made four months ago.
Birnbaum is one of several Liberals not seeking re-election — the others are Hélène David, Nicole Ménard, Jean Rouselle, Monique Sauvé, France Charbonneau, Christine St-Pierre, Gaétan Barrrette and Lise Thériault.
Anglade told the media she was proud of Birnbaum's contributions to public service in the last eight years.
