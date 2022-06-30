Cyclist in critical condition after collision in St. Laurent

A collision between a car and bicycle in St. Laurent has left a 23-year-old cyclist in critical condition.
The accident took place about 11 p.m. Wednesday at the usually busy area of Ste. Croix near Côte de Liesse Road.
Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin told the media that the cyclist ended up in front of the southbound car on Ste. Croix when the accident occurred. The cyclist suffered serious injuries to the upper body and "we do fear for his life."
The 41-year-old driver was treated for shock. The accident is under investigation to determine how it took place.
