Quebec is shutting down government websites following a cyberattack targeting Hydro-Quebec, among others.
The Minister for Digital Transformation, Eric Caire, will officially announce the preventive closure affecting certain government websites, agencies and state companies today.
The website of the Ministry of Education is no longer accessible at this time and the provincial government has recommended that institutions in this sector shut down certain computer systems.
