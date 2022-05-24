Cut gas tax now says Duhaime

Quebec Conservative Party leader Éric Duhaime is calling for the Legault government to give Quebec families a break by reducing gasoline taxes before the current parliamentary session ends on June 10.
“It cannot be that Members will leave for the summer and for elections” says Duhaime, “without helping the people caught with the devastating effects of the rise in the price of gasoline,”
Duhaime says in Quebec taxes represent more than a third of the cost of gasoline, so Montreal motorists who fill up at $217.9 cents per litre pay 73.9 cents in taxes. “Quebec is the place on the continent which, along with British Columbia, taxes its gasoline the most. The higher the prices, the more the government collects taxes. It’s indecent.” In Canada, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney suspended the province’s 13-cent/litre fuel tax on April 1 and Ontario Premier Doug Ford promised a 6.7 cent tax cut on July 1.
“We understand that the energy transition is under way, but Mr. Legault cannot stand idly by saying that rising gas prices are good for the environment,” said Duhaime. “Quebec could finance its transition if it exploits its hydrocarbons rather than paying the big price to import what we consume. We must commit to energy autonomy. If he does not respond to Conservative demands, François Legault will have, during the parliamentary session that is ending, forced Quebecers to import all their gas and oil via his Bill 21, while refusing to help families not suffer too much from soaring prices.”
On May 10, the Conservative Party of Quebec launched a petition to demand a reduction in gasoline taxes with more than 30,000 Quebecers signing.
